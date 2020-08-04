UrduPoint.com
DIG Distributes Cheques Among 500 Investigation Officers

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:26 PM

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan distributed cheques worth Rs 45 million among 500 investigation officers in a ceremony, held at the investigation headquarters here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan distributed cheques worth Rs 45 million among 500 investigation officers in a ceremony, held at the investigation headquarters here on Tuesday.

The DIG stressed the investigation officers to work honesty and complete investigation of cases as soon as possibleOn the occasion of Youm-e- Shuhada Police, he paid tribute to the policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

SSP Investigation, SP Cantonment and SP AVLS attended the ceremony.

