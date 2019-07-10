UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Distributes Rs 9.9 Mln Funds Among All Model Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

DIG distributes Rs 9.9 mln funds among all model police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that promotion of culture of clean and green Police Stations, provision of quality services to the masses and protection of their life and property was their top priority to improve positive image of Lahore Police.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the ceremony held at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to distribute funds amounting to Rs 9,910,000 among all the Model Police Stations of the city.

He said that all the Police stations of the city will be provided maximum resources to further increase the scope of facilities for the citizens visiting these Police Stations.

As many as 20 Model Police Stations of the city including Model Town, Kahna, Raiwind, Manga Mandi, Green Town, Mustafa Town, Sabzazar, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, Shahdara, New Anarkali, Tibbi City, Masti Gate, Ravi Road, Defence A, Ghazi Abad, North Cantt, Mustafa Abad, Baghbanpura and Police Station South Cantt were given these funds to better the condition of Police Stations. These funds have been handed over to the SHOs for purchase of stationary, entertainment, repair and maintenance of washrooms, lockups, barracks, provision of clean drinking water under miscellaneous heads.

He said that all the SHOs should remain present at Police Stations during the fixed hours from 4pm to 6pm daily on regular basis to personally listen to problems of the citizens and take all possible measures to resolve them.

Earlier, DIG Operations presided over anti crime meeting of all the 20 model Police Stations of the city and reviewed the performance of the SHOs for controlling crime in their respective areas. He also reviewed the performance of SHOs regarding arrest of proclaimed offenders of A and B category and elimination of crimes including robbery, dacoity, bike theft and snatching.

He directed the concerned officers not to delay in registration of FIRs on violation of One Wheeling, Aerial Firing and Kite Flying Acts.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain and other Police officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Raiwind Police Water Police Station Road Robbery Manga Wheeling Ghazi Muslim All From Top

Recent Stories

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

33 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

4 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

7 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

37 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

37 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.