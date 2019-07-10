DIG distributes Rs 9.9 mln funds among all model police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that promotion of culture of clean and green Police Stations, provision of quality services to the masses and protection of their life and property was their top priority to improve positive image of Lahore Police.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the ceremony held at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh to distribute funds amounting to Rs 9,910,000 among all the Model Police Stations of the city.

He said that all the Police stations of the city will be provided maximum resources to further increase the scope of facilities for the citizens visiting these Police Stations.

As many as 20 Model Police Stations of the city including Model Town, Kahna, Raiwind, Manga Mandi, Green Town, Mustafa Town, Sabzazar, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, Shahdara, New Anarkali, Tibbi City, Masti Gate, Ravi Road, Defence A, Ghazi Abad, North Cantt, Mustafa Abad, Baghbanpura and Police Station South Cantt were given these funds to better the condition of Police Stations. These funds have been handed over to the SHOs for purchase of stationary, entertainment, repair and maintenance of washrooms, lockups, barracks, provision of clean drinking water under miscellaneous heads.

He said that all the SHOs should remain present at Police Stations during the fixed hours from 4pm to 6pm daily on regular basis to personally listen to problems of the citizens and take all possible measures to resolve them.

Earlier, DIG Operations presided over anti crime meeting of all the 20 model Police Stations of the city and reviewed the performance of the SHOs for controlling crime in their respective areas. He also reviewed the performance of SHOs regarding arrest of proclaimed offenders of A and B category and elimination of crimes including robbery, dacoity, bike theft and snatching.

He directed the concerned officers not to delay in registration of FIRs on violation of One Wheeling, Aerial Firing and Kite Flying Acts.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismailur Rehman Kharak, SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain and other Police officers were also present on this occasion.