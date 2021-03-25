UrduPoint.com
DIG, DPO Visit Home Of Deceased

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

DIG, DPO visit home of deceased

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Kohat Khalid Sohail Thursday visited home of three years old victim Hareem and condoled her death with her family members and also offered Fatiha for departed soul.

Both RPO and DPO have inspected the spot from where her body was found and have also checked forensic evidence. RPO and DPO have extended assurance to the family of Hareem regarding early arrest of her killers. FIR of her murder has been registered and joint investigation team has been formed for arrest of her killers.

