DIG, DPO visit martyred policeman family to pay condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General,Tayyab Hafeez Cheema Kohat and District Police Officer ,Mansoor Aman on Sunday visited the house of martyred police constable Muhammad Adib at Kachai area to pay condolence and assured his family of every possible cooperation from Khyber Pakhtunkwa police department.

Police constable, Mohammad Adib, was killed when unknown assailants opened firing at him when he was on duty at Kachai.

Deputy Inspector General said that brave and dutiful officials scarifying their lives in the line of duty are the asset of Khyber Pakhtunkwa police.

Both the police officials met his family members and offered fateha for the high ranks of the martyr.

The DIG and DPO informed the family and dignitaries of the area that a special team has been formed on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police to arrest the killers of Muhammad Adib.

In addition to the counter terrorism department CTD, the district police and civil and military intelligence agencies are tasked to trace culprits and brought them to justice.