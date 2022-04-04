DIG East assures containing of crime in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karaxhi East Zone, Muqaddas Haider on Monday said that strategies were being formulated to control the rate of street crime and other violations to reduce in the coming days.

Steps will be taken under an effective strategy to curb the rising crime. Every possible protection will be provided to the industrialists of Korangi Industrial Zone, while addressing the industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, says KATI release here on Monday.

KATI President Salman Aslam, CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Order Danish Khan, Vice Chairman Sohail Elahi, SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon, Former Presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari, SP Landhi Saleem Shah, Former President/Chairmen and other members of KATI were also present.

DIG Muqaddas Haider further said that with regard to the rising crime and security plan in the city, all possible steps would be taken under an effective strategy to make Korangi district peaceful so that the people associated with the industrial sector could be protected. The use of ice and other narcotics has increased, the crime rate has remained stable while the rest of the incidents have declined.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam welcomed DIG East Muqaddas Haider on his arrival in KATI and said that more than 1.5 million people are employed in Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that SSP Korangi was getting full support. Salman Aslam said that there was uneasiness among the industrialists due to the rising rate of street crimes. The crime rate has risen alarmingly.

Criminal elements often disappear in the evenings. With the cooperation of the police and the people, street crimes and other crimes can be eradicated.

CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya said that Mehran Town has become a hotbed of crime. He suggested that the investigation staff be shifted to Korangi Town to facilitate the acquisition of solid evidence against criminals in the investigation phase. He said that due to lack of investigation criminals get away with punishment, liaison between SHO and SIU should be enhanced so that investigation could be carried out effectively and criminals could be punished quickly.

Chairman of the Standing Committee Danish Khan said that it is possible to eliminate the occupation mafia in Mehran Town by identifying it.

He said that patrolling should be increased in the morning and evening hours of Ramzan Snatch snatching rates also increase which should be preceded by effective planning.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon said that other issues including law and order would be resolved on a permanent basis in consultation with the industrialists of KATI. He said that the officers were taking all possible steps to maintain law and order in the city on the instructions of the superiors.