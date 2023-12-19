DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk in police stations

Deputy Inspector General Police East Zone Ghulam Azfar Mahesar has said that a regular lady police officer desk should be established in the three districts dedicated to dealing with the problems of women who visit the police stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Inspector General Police East Zone Ghulam Azfar Mahesar has said that a regular lady police officer desk should be established in the three districts dedicated to dealing with the problems of women who visit the police stations.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, he said that the women police staff will be present in three shifts in all the police stations of three districts of East Zone, Malir, Korangi and East, and they would solve the problems of visiting women.

He said that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in the hearing of the complaints of women while their problems would be solved immediately.