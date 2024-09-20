Open Menu

DIG Emphasizes Zero Tolerance For Corruption & Bribery

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DIG emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption & bribery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Ali Raza on Friday emphasized upon zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and bribery, stressing that the protection of life, property, and citizens’ dignity was of a paramount importance.

According to police spokesperson, under the special directives of the Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.

DIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office, he said.

Senior police officers were also present on this occasion, he added.

He said during the Khuli Kachehri, Syed Ali Raza listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame, he added.

Ali Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard, he said.

Raza emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

“Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” DIG added.

Syed Ali Raza said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.

He said the protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, DIG maintained.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

4 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

16 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

19 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

22 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan