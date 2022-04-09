DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has said the martyred policemen are pride of the police force.

Speaking at a certificates distribution ceremony at Police Headquarters Hyderabad on Saturday, the DIG praised Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order and arresting the outlaws who rob the ordinary citizens and the traders.

He appreciated SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai for ensuring that not only the culprits were arrested but the robbed and stolen items were also recovered.

The SSP said the purpose of organizing the ceremony was to appreciate and laud the efforts of those policemen who had been fighting crimes in the city, protecting the citizens, arresting criminals and recovering the looted goods.

He told that an interprovincial gang of robbers had also been arrested after robberies in the homes of 2 traders recently.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail and other officials also attended the event.