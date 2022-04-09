UrduPoint.com

DIG Eulogizes Hyderabad Police For Maintaining Law And Order, Arresting Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 11:26 PM

DIG eulogizes Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order, arresting outlaws

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has said the martyred policemen are pride of the police force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has said the martyred policemen are pride of the police force.

Speaking at a certificates distribution ceremony at Police Headquarters Hyderabad on Saturday, the DIG praised Hyderabad police for maintaining law and order and arresting the outlaws who rob the ordinary citizens and the traders.

He appreciated SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai for ensuring that not only the culprits were arrested but the robbed and stolen items were also recovered.

The SSP said the purpose of organizing the ceremony was to appreciate and laud the efforts of those policemen who had been fighting crimes in the city, protecting the citizens, arresting criminals and recovering the looted goods.

He told that an interprovincial gang of robbers had also been arrested after robberies in the homes of 2 traders recently.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail and other officials also attended the event.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Hyderabad Criminals Event

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Shell Border Post Near Russian To ..

Ukrainian Troops Shell Border Post Near Russian Town of Elizavetovka - Governor

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab credits media for rise of PTI into ..

Governor Punjab credits media for rise of PTI into power

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Isla ..

Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state

44 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar regrets over regime change attempts u ..

Hammad Azhar regrets over regime change attempts under int'l conspiracy

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.