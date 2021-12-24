UrduPoint.com

DIG Fida Congratulates Christian Community On Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

DIG Fida congratulates Christian Community on Christmas

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Quetta, Syed Fida Hassan on Friday congratulated the Christian Community on the occasion of Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Quetta, Syed Fida Hassan on Friday congratulated the Christian Community on the occasion of Christmas.

He said that the people also shared all the festivities and joys of the Christian community.

He expressed these views while cutting a Christmas cake with police personnel belonging to the Christian Community at DIG Office here.

SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Imrani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Quetta said that the Christian community playing its due role for development of the country and the police have a responsibility to provide protection without discrimination.

He also distributed gifts among police officers belonging to the Christian community.

Related Topics

Quetta Christian Community Police Christmas Christian All

Recent Stories

UK virus cases hit new record

UK virus cases hit new record

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan, true ambassador of Isla ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan, true ambassador of Islam; says Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes upon youth to ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes upon youth to adopt attributes of Quaid e A ..

2 minutes ago
 Local Body elections in Punjab to be conducted on ..

Local Body elections in Punjab to be conducted on time: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 WHO Says Meningitis Outbreak in DR Congo Declared ..

WHO Says Meningitis Outbreak in DR Congo Declared Over

51 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccinat ..

Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.