DIG Fida congratulates Christian Community on Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Quetta, Syed Fida Hassan on Friday congratulated the Christian Community on the occasion of Christmas.

He said that the people also shared all the festivities and joys of the Christian community.

He expressed these views while cutting a Christmas cake with police personnel belonging to the Christian Community at DIG Office here.

SSP Quetta Abdul Haq Imrani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG Quetta said that the Christian community playing its due role for development of the country and the police have a responsibility to provide protection without discrimination.

He also distributed gifts among police officers belonging to the Christian community.