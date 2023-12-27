DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing on eve of New Year

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism on the occasion of New Year night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism on the occasion of New Year night.

He issued direction while addressing a meeting of SHOs through video link. He said that special forces should be deployed at parks and recreational places to ensure the safety of families on the eve of New Year.