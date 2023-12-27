Open Menu

DIG For Adopting Zero-tolerance Policy Against One-wheeling, Aerial Firing On Eve Of New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 09:10 PM

DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing on eve of New Year

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism on the occasion of New Year night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism on the occasion of New Year night.

He issued direction while addressing a meeting of SHOs through video link. He said that special forces should be deployed at parks and recreational places to ensure the safety of families on the eve of New Year.

Related Topics

Firing Nasir

Recent Stories

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in At ..

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in Attock

6 minutes ago
 Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many ..

Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many more months'

5 minutes ago
 969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti ..

969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti-encroachment operations

6 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach f ..

Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach for GLOF-II Success

8 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of K ..

PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of Kachhi Canal Project

8 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affai ..

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviews measure ..

8 minutes ago
PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy conditio ..

PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy condition in city

8 minutes ago
 3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

22 minutes ago
 Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

22 minutes ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties w ..

Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

22 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan