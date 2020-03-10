UrduPoint.com
DIG For Chalking Out Traffic Plan For Upcoming Tourists' Season

Tue 10th March 2020

DIG for chalking out traffic plan for upcoming tourists' season

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Malakand Region Ejaz Khan Tuesday ordered chalking out of comprehensive traffic plan for the district to facilitate the locals as well as tourists during upcoming tourists' season

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Malakand Region Ejaz Khan Tuesday ordered chalking out of comprehensive traffic plan for the district to facilitate the locals as well as tourists during upcoming tourists' season.

Talking to media here, the DIG said traffic police had been tasked to put in their efforts to make the upcoming tourists' season successful, adding that the government has declared year 2020 as tourism year and this year more tourists were expected to visit Swat.

He said the traffic police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all entry and exist points in Mingora city and give way to tourists on priority to reach Swat without getting stuck in traffic.

He said under the traffic plan public transport especially Rikshwa would be streamlined and vehicles to be emitting smoke would be penalized.

The police would remain high alter to deal with any emergency situation and would give a strong message to public that Swat is peaceful city.

