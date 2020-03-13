DIG for comprehensive traffic plan for tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) ::Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Malakand Region Ejaz Khan Friday ordered the traffic police to prepare a comprehensive traffic plan for Swat district to facilitate the arrival and departure of local and foreign tourists.

Talking to media here, the DIG said that the traffic police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic across the district especially on all entry and exist points of Mingora city so that the tourists could reach their destinations without getting stuck in traffic jam.

He said the directions have been issued in the light of the government policy to celebrated year 2020 as tourism year, adding that traffic police had been tasked to put in their efforts to make the upcoming tourists' season successful.

He said the traffic police have been asked to streamline the public transport especially Rikshwa and take strict action against the vehicles emitting smoke.

He said besides traffic police, the district police have been directed to remain alert during the upcoming tourists' season to deal with any emergency situation and facilitate tourists.