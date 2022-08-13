DIG for ensuring adequate security for events ,rallies on independence day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Range Peer Muhammad Shah has directed the police officers to ensure adequate security for the events and rallies which will be organized on August 14 to celebrate the independence day.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that all the SSPs of 9 districts in the range had been directed to ensure fail-safe security for all the activities taking place in connection with the day.

The DIG directed that random snap checking should be carried out near the educational institutions, press clubs and other places where the events would be held.

He said the policemen should be sensitized with the obligation they were being tasked to perform.

The DIG asked the SSPs to set up police pickets on important roads and intersections as well as to increase patrolling in the police vans and motorbikes.

Shah also directed the SSPs to take action against the people who indulge in firing aerial gunshots.

He also issued instructions for traffic regulation.