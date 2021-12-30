UrduPoint.com

DIG For Ensuring Foolproof Security Measures On Eve Of New Year Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Pir Muhammad Shahid has issued instructions to all SSPs of Hyderabad Range to ensure foolproof security measures on the eve of New Year celebrations.

The DIGP issued instructions to all SSPs for taking steps in implementing the directives of the Sindh government against the recent global pandemic of COVID-19 and maintain social distancing during the New Year celebrations.

He said in last few years, on the eve of New Year celebrations, in the districts of Hyderabad Range, youngsters often remain involved in the aerial firing on the main roads, which led to fatal accidents in the past.

On the eve of the New Year, the Christian community was organizing special services in Churches for which special measures should be devised to provide them security, DIG stressed.

Shah asked the SSPs to ensure fool proof security around Churches and no one should be allowed to enter inside the premises without proper checking.

The SSPs were asked to instruct concerned DSPs and SHOs to remain on-road within their limits and inform the police personnel about the sensitivity and importance before assigning them on New Year's duty.

The DIG directed that the police personnel in plain cloths should be deployed to keep a close watch on the mischievous anti-social elements and strict action should be taken for aerial firing and riders of unsilencered bikes.

Pir Muhammad Shah also directed all SSPs to ensure strict security check at the entry and exit points of the respective districts and patrolling and snap checking must be expedited so that no untoward incident could take place.

The DIG appealed the general public to refrain from all illegal activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining order on eve of the new year night.

