DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e-Barat

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has put the Hyderabad police range on high alert while directing all the 9 SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy policemen at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards.

He added that the DIG had emphasized over taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as use of fireworks.

The spokesman said the district police had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts.

The police would also ensure the sectarian or religious harmony on the occasion.