DIG For Ensuring Security Arrangements Regarding Anti-polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) DIG Police, Shaheed Benazirabad Range Parvez Ahmed Chandio has issued security instructions to all the SSPs of the three districts of the Range during the polio campaign commencing from 3rd to 9th February 2025.
DIG instructed that keeping in view the current security situation of the country, fool-proof and comprehensive security arrangements should be made throughout the range for the protection of polio teams, workers and health department officials.
DIG said that strict vigil should be eyed on the polio teams, especially women vaccinators, should be closely monitored.
DIG directed that strict watch should be kept on miscreants and mischievous elements while the numbers of Police mobile and motorcycle fighters should be increased in patrolling.
DIG said that adequate security arrangements be made during pre-campaign days and post-campaign days with all available resources to ensure the safety of polio teams and equipment.
He said that Control rooms should be set up in every district for immediate communication of information/reports to higher authorities.
APP/ rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG for ensuring security arrangements regarding anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested, 2340 grams hashish, weapon recovered12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for multi-faceted approach to mitigate growing health, economic burden of tobacco22 minutes ago
-
15 Changemakers to receive `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ awards22 minutes ago
-
HR abuses at IIOJ&K turns life nightmare for oppressed Kashmiris32 minutes ago
-
World Wetlands Day observed on Sunday32 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs inter-provincial preparatory meeting for Pak-Qatar BPC1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi's breakfast culture continues to impress foodies far and wide1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani author Intizar Hussain observed1 hour ago
-
Pickup truck driver's rash driving results in 2 deaths, 5 injuries1 hour ago
-
Cattle broker killed over resistance during dacoity bid2 hours ago
-
Women drivers take wheel in Pakistan's Ride-Hailing Industry2 hours ago