DIG For Ensuring Security To Industrial Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Ajaz Khan on Tuesday emphasized the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure the security and prosperity of industries in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Ajaz Khan on Tuesday emphasized the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure the security and prosperity of industries in the region.

"Ensuring the security and prosperity of our industries is essential for the growth and development of the area," said the DIG during a meeting with the delegation of industrialists hailing from the Haripur Chamber of Commerce and the Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).

The delegation led by Syed Safdar Hussain Shah extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed DIG during an introductory meeting.

During the meeting, DIG Hazara, Muhammad Ajaz Khan, underscored the significance of the HIE among Pakistan's major industrial hubs.

Recognizing the integral role of industries in job creation and the maintenance of a peaceful environment, DIG Khan emphasized that the safeguarding of these sectors remains a top priority.

The meeting further emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the business community to promote industrial growth, create job opportunities, and maintain a secure and peaceful atmosphere in the region.

Industrialists representing the Haripur business community expressed their best wishes and greeted DIG Hazara on his recent appointment in Hazara.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss the crucial role played by the HIE within Pakistan's industrial landscape and underscored the necessity of protecting the interests of local and foreign workers, as well as business communities and traders operating within the estate.

