DIG for ensuring strict security measures on Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah Thursday issued orders to put security on high alert in Hyderabad Division, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas to be celebrated on December 25.

The DIG directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to provide foolproof security on Christmas celebrations and Quaid-e-Azam's birthday events.

He also directed the SSPs to ensure comprehensive security for Quaid-e-Azam Day rallies and other programs to be held in the press clubs, schools and colleges and the Christmas celebrations so that no untoward incident takes place.

He said, on the occasion of Christmas, strict security arrangements should be ensured around churches, community centers and missionary schools.

The DIG said the number of police personnel should be increased around densely populated areas and the recreational parks on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

He asked all SSPs to ensure installation of CCTV cameras outside the churches and Christian community centres for maintenance of security on Christmas.

The SSPs were directed to hold meetings with the administration of the churches and Christian community elders for adopting security measures.

The DIG said the protection of life and property of the public was the top priority of police and no lapse will be tolerated in this regard.