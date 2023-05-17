UrduPoint.com

DIG For Expediting Crackdown Against Gutka Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

A meeting chaired by Deputy Inspector General Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar was held at SP Office Umarkot regarding law and order and prevention of drugs and gutka in Umarkot district

All SDPOs and SHOs of the district including SSP Umerkot Ejaz Shaikh, In-charge CIA, In-charge DIB, Reader and concerned officers attended the meeting.

All SDPOs and SHOs of the district including SSP Umerkot Ejaz Shaikh, In-charge CIA, In-charge DIB, Reader and concerned officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the measures taken regarding the prevention of drugs and gutke throughout the district and the overall law and order situation.

DIG on the occasion directed concerned police officials to ensure crackdown against criminals more effectively and intelligence based.

He ordered to implement directives of IG Sindh at any cost and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

