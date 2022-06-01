DIG for improving law and order situation with cooperation of business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday said that with the cooperation of business community law and order situation in city would be improved so that business activities could be flourished.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He said that under the leadership of SSP Sajid Sadozai, the police was rendering better services to curb crime while for resolving traffic issues, District Traffic Management board would soon be operationalized.

The DIG asked the business community to identify the encroachment mafias so that effective action could be taken against them.

SSP Sajid Amir said that the police was in the field to provide a better business environment to the business community and all the accused involved in crime cases had been arrested.

He said that in order to curb crime, traders should install CCTV cameras to help catch criminal elements.

On the occasion, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said that steps should be taken to solve the traffic problems of the city and action against the encroachment mafia should be taken to her rid of them.

Mohammad Akram Rajput said that Hyderabad Chamber had become functional after 10 years in which he was grateful for the cooperation of DIG Pir Mohammad Shah.

HCCI Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi thanked the guests and said that Latifabad businessmen had donated CCTV cameras worth Rs. 1.5 million to the police.

Business community leaders Iqbal Baig, Owais Khan, Pahlaj Rai, Hussam Baig and others were also present on the occasion.