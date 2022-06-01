UrduPoint.com

DIG For Improving Law And Order Situation With Cooperation Of Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

DIG for improving law and order situation with cooperation of business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday said that with the cooperation of business community law and order situation in city would be improved so that business activities could be flourished.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He said that under the leadership of SSP Sajid Sadozai, the police was rendering better services to curb crime while for resolving traffic issues, District Traffic Management board would soon be operationalized.

The DIG asked the business community to identify the encroachment mafias so that effective action could be taken against them.

SSP Sajid Amir said that the police was in the field to provide a better business environment to the business community and all the accused involved in crime cases had been arrested.

He said that in order to curb crime, traders should install CCTV cameras to help catch criminal elements.

On the occasion, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said that steps should be taken to solve the traffic problems of the city and action against the encroachment mafia should be taken to her rid of them.

Mohammad Akram Rajput said that Hyderabad Chamber had become functional after 10 years in which he was grateful for the cooperation of DIG Pir Mohammad Shah.

HCCI Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi thanked the guests and said that Latifabad businessmen had donated CCTV cameras worth Rs. 1.5 million to the police.

Business community leaders Iqbal Baig, Owais Khan, Pahlaj Rai, Hussam Baig and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Business Law And Order Visit Traffic Hyderabad Chamber Criminals Commerce All Million

Recent Stories

Mamoon, Abdullah, Haris win U11, U13 & U15 titles ..

Mamoon, Abdullah, Haris win U11, U13 & U15 titles in KP Junior Squash

2 minutes ago
 Senate Sub-committee to be set up to discuss use o ..

Senate Sub-committee to be set up to discuss use of force against participants o ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games, kabaddi comp ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games, kabaddi competition ends in Swabi

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad reviews dumping site land acquisitio ..

DC Abbottabad reviews dumping site land acquisition process for WSSCA

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port development imperative to promote regi ..

Gwadar Port development imperative to promote regional progress: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.