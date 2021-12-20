DIG for providing complete security to minorities on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah has said it is duty of the police to provide complete security to the minorities while they observed their religious festivals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah has said it is duty of the police to provide complete security to the minorities while they observed their religious festivals.

At a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community at his office here on Monday, the DIG assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made at the churches and localities inhabited by the community during the Christmas.

The DIG appreciated the services of the community in the health, education and social sectors.

He briefed the delegation about the security plan for Christmas in Hyderabad and other 8 districts in the Hyderabad Range.

The delegation was led by Imran Joseph Gill.