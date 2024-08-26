DIG for putting security high alert on Chehlum

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) In anticipation of the Chehlam of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the DIGP Mirpurkhas range, Javed Sonharo Jaskani, has placed the Mirpurkhas range on high security alert.

According to sources of police, DIG has instructed SSPs to ensure robust security arrangements for processions, congregations, and imambargahs.

The security measures include deployment of plainclothes and uniformed officers along procession routes and at gatherings and intensified patrolling, snap checking, and blockades of roads as well.

The DIG has emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and promoting religious tolerance on the occasion.

APP/hms/378