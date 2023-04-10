Close
DIG For Putting Security High Alert On Youm-e-Ali To Maintain Peace, Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Deputy Inspector General Syed Pir Mohammad Shah has directed to put security on high alert on the occasion of Youm-e- Ali (A.S) and all SSPs were asked to take fool-proof security measures, deploy additional personnel at mosques, Imambargahs and maintain an atmosphere of religious tolerance and brotherhood

In a statement issued here on Monday, in order to make overall security measures extraordinary and other security arrangements including police deployment at Imambargahs should be completed ahead of time, DIG said, adding that the deployment of police force at Imam Bargahs, mosques and shrines should be increased.

Pir Mohammad Shah said that all SSPs should ensure the security of rallies and mourning processions from different areas under their supervision.

The DIG said a comprehensive and effective strategy should be formulated for the protection of the life and property of the citizens, the promotion of religious harmony, brotherhood and supremacy of the law.

All the SSPs of the range were asked to strengthen the existing checkpoints at the entry and exit points of their respective districts, inter-provincial entry and exit points and ensure surveillance at important spots.

He directed to remain in coordination with the religious scholars of all schools of thought and take strict action against those who spread religious hatred and malice.

The DIG said the SSPs should set up a special control room equipped with all the facilities in their respective offices to keep a close eye on the situation.

The SSPs were directed to take all possible measures regarding the uninterrupted flow of traffic and parking on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

Adequate police presence and installation of CCTV cameras should be ensured on the passageways of mourning processions and rallies.

