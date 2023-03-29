DIG for strict security measures during Easter celebrations

Deputy Inspector General Syed Pir Mohammad Shah has put security on high alert, here, on the occasion of Easter, the religious festival of the Christian community.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General Syed Pir Mohammad Shah has put security on high alert, here, on the occasion of Easter, the religious festival of the Christian community.

The DIGP issued instructions to SSPs of all districts of the region to provide foolproof security to various programs on the occasion of Easter.

On the occasion of the religious event, the Christian community observes Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Day.

Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah asked all SSPs to ensure strict security measures outside all Churches and other worship places during Easter celebrations.

He said that on the occasion of Easter, extra personnel should be deported in densely populated areas and public parks to ensure foolproof security.

Instructions have been issued to all SSPs to ensure strict vigilance at the entry and exit points of the cities.