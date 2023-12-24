DIG for strict security measures on Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Larkana Range Engineer Nasir Aftab on Sunday issued orders to put security on high alert in Larkana Police Range, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas to be celebrated on December 25 (Monday).

The DIG directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Larkana range to provide foolproof security measures in all the five districts of Larkana range on Qaida-e-Azam Day and Christian community's religious festival Christmas Day events j and said that DIB security orders in Larkana range. Additional personnel have been deployed who will perform their duties.

He also directed the SSPs to ensure comprehensive security for Quaid-e-Azam Day rallies and other programs to be held in the various venues including, schools and colleges and the Christmas celebrations at churches, and community centers so that no untoward incident take place.

He said, on the occasion of Christmas, strict security arrangements should be ensured around Churches, and community centers.

The DIG said the number of police personnel should be increased around densely populated areas and the recreational parks on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

He said that for police picketing, police officers and policemen along with lady constables will be deployed at churches across the Range and fighters with motorcycles will be on patrol for police patrolling around all the churches on police mobiles, the police officials will perform search and patrolling duties in the respective areas.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the police officers to carry out general hold-ups and snap-checking in their respective areas and be in full communication with other law enforcement agencies, Special Branch and CTD to ensure cooperation and information sharing.

While any kind of negligence in security arrangements will not be tolerated, he warned.

DIG Larkana said the protection of life and property of the public was the top priority of police and no lapse will be tolerated in this regard.