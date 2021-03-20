DIG hails performance of CPLC,seeks more improvement to make platform proactive

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:54 PM

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal on Saturday said the performance of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was good but more improvement was required to make the platform more proactive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal on Saturday said the performance of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was good but more improvement was required to make the platform more proactive.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

The DIG said the Sindh police was introducing modern means of policing in order to improve their performance and service delivery.

He observed that the roles of not only the police officers but also of the non gazetted officers was pivotal to boosting morale of the force.

Kharal noted that Jamshoro was an important district which housed 2 SITE areas and 3 public sector universities besides its rural and mountainous population.

He added that large stretches of 2 of vital highways, including M9 Motorway and the Indus Highway, also passed through Jamshoro which made policing a challenging job.

The DIG said the police were ensuring strict implementation of law and order in Jamshoro district in order to provide an enabling environment for education, industrial growth and transport in the district.

The JCCI's office bearers briefed the DIG about the law and order problems and requested him to increase the police patrolling in the SITE areas.

They also demanded establishment of a police station in the Kotri SITE area.

