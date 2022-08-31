DIG Hazara appreciates the enthusiasm of people donating to flood victims

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday visited a flood relief camp organized by Abbottabad Police, the business community, media representatives and others for financial support to the flood victims of the region.

According to the details, Abbottabad police organized a camp for the flood victims in Sadar Bazar to provide relief goods to the flood-hit areas and people where the general public, government employees, media representatives, the business community, politicians and civil society members participated in the camp.

People have donated cash, food items and other necessities of life which will be delivered to the flood victims. DIG Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz and DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan also met with the general public, policemen, businessmen, and media representatives during their visit and appreciated their efforts in this regard.

Talking to the participants on this occasion, DIG Hazara said that he is very grateful to media representatives, the peace committee, the trade union and other persons who are engaged in supporting the police for collecting donations and food items.

He further said that people passing through Sadar Bazaar and especially women are also donating in this relief camp for flood victims which is highly appreciable, all people should contribute to this noble cause according to their ability and support the victims.

Mirwais Niaz stated that collecting aid is not a difficult task but delivering the donations and essential items to the deserving people who have been stuck in flood-hit areas is a challenging job.

He said that our mission would be incomplete until we deliver this aid to the people in the areas of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Mahnoor Valley are many other areas where people have been affected by the recent rains and floods. DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz also donated 25000 rupees for the support of flood victims.