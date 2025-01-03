Open Menu

DIG Hazara Assures Enhanced Security For Chinese Workers And Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Nasser Mehmood Satti Friday reaffirmed the importance of securing development projects across the country, particularly those undertaken with the cooperation of the Chinese government.

Speaking during a visit to Mansehra alongside District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, DIG Hazara emphasized that these projects are a matter of national pride and their protection remains the top priority.

DIG Hazara engaged with Chinese and other foreign workers as well as security personnel, discussing critical matters concerning the safety of ongoing development initiatives.

Highlighting the strong bond between Pakistan and China, DIG Hazara noted the unparalleled friendship between the two nations. He commended the Chinese government's collaboration in numerous development projects across Pakistan and lauded the contribution of Chinese workers, calling their efforts a source of pride for the country.

Later, the DIG chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Balakot Hydropower Project, Chinese representatives, DSP SSU, DSP Paras, and other relevant officers.

The meeting included a comprehensive briefing on the current security arrangements. Chinese officials expressed satisfaction with the measures in place, while DIG Hazara assured them of continued cooperation and enhanced security to ensure their safety.

Addressing police officers tasked with providing security, DIG Hazara stressed the critical importance of safeguarding foreign workers and development sites. He directed law enforcement to utilize all available resources to ensure robust security at residential areas, workplaces, and during the movement of Chinese personnel between districts.

He issued a stern warning against any negligence in this regard, asserting that lapses in security would not be tolerated. "The successful completion of these development projects is vital for Pakistan's progress and national security," he added.

