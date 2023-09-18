DIG Hazara assures enhanced security of HIE, installation of CCTV cameras

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mohammad Aijaz Khan on Monday assured a delegation of the Hattar Industrial Estate Association (HIEA) of enhanced security within industrial estates, including the installation of CCTV cameras

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mohammad Aijaz Khan on Monday assured a delegation of the Hattar Industrial Estate Association (HIEA) of enhanced security within industrial estates, including the installation of CCTV cameras.

The delegates emphasized the need to restructure the firearms license policy for industrial estate owners. They submitted recommendations to the provincial government aimed at simplifying the process of obtaining firearm licenses in the Names of factories and establishments. This proposed adjustment aims to facilitate easier acquisition of licenses for private security guards.

During the meeting, DIG Hazara, Mohammad Aijaz Khan, underscored the pivotal role of the industrial sector in driving the country's economic development. He stressed that the performance of industries could be significantly improved through enhanced security measures.

Furthermore, he recommended the establishment of a security control room with round-the-clock personnel and monitoring by relevant police officers to ensure swift responses in emergency situations.