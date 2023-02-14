DIG Hazara assures police officers and jawans of resolving their issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday listened to the problems of police officers and jawans participating in the police Darbar and assured them of an immediate solution. He expressed these views during his visit to Upper Kohistan and police Darbar

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday listened to the problems of police officers and jawans participating in the police Darbar and assured them of an immediate solution. He expressed these views during his visit to Upper Kohistan and police Darbar.

Addressing the police Darbar, the DIG said that Kohistan is the most difficult and most important area of Hazara division as mega development projects are going on in the region. He further said that the police officers and jawans were responsible for the security of the development projects, they should perform their duties while being vigilant all the time so that our country is on the path of development and prosperity.

Talking about the unfortunate road accident where dozens of people lost their lives, the DIG appreciated the spirit and commitment shown by the Upper Kohistan Police to rescue people is admirable, he also congratulated everyone.

Tahir Ayub Khan said, to perform your duty with devotion and dedication, a minor mistake is forgivable, but cruelty and abuse of anyone will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He said that all cops were like my family members, provision of facilities during duty and solving professional problems were among my top priorities. You can inform me by appearing in the orderly room to tell your problems, he added.

At the end of the Durbar, DIG Hazara also distributed certificates of appreciation among police officers and jawans for their excellent performance.

Earlier, on his arrival in Kohistan, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him guard of honor and the children welcomed DIG Hazara by presenting a bouquet of flowers.

He attended the Police Martyr's Memorial in Upper Kohistan, offered Fatiha and laid a floral wreath on the occasion.