DIG Hazara assures rape victim for provision of security and legal assistance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Saturday assured the Darband rape victim girl for the provision of security, legal assistance to her and other family members. He expressed these views while talking to father of the victim girl on the telephone.

The DIG also assured Mr. Shareef that police would try its best to bring the accused before the court of justice. He said that if you have any issue related to the case you can contact me directly.

Father of the rape victim Shareef thanked DIG Hazara for his and police cooperation for the arrest of the accused, he also shared his grievances with him.

Two days ago, the video of rape in Darband gone viral on social media where the accused was raping and torturing the girl with a cigarette, the faces of the accused was clear in the video. People of the Darband infuriated after the viral video and staged a protest in front of the police station.

DPO Manshera Sadiq Baluch while taking the notice of the video immediately sent a team lead by DSP Circle Oghi Jahanzeb Khan and arrested the accused.