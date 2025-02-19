Open Menu

DIG Hazara Assures Security For Industrialists During His Visit Of HIE

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday visited Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE), where he met with industrialists and discussed security measures for the area.

Chairman Hattar Industrialist Association (HIA) Malik Ashiq Awan, former provincial minister Yousaf Ayub Khan, SP Investigation Haripur Jameel-ur-Rehman, DSP Circle Khan Arif Khan, DSP Talal Ahmed, and other industry representatives were also present during the visit.

While speaking on the occassion DIG Satti highlighted the increasing significance of Hattar Industrial Estate, particularly in light of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He assured industrialists of a secure and stable environment to encourage further investment.

He emphasized that the safety of industry owners is a top priority for the police, as industrial growth is crucial for national economic progress and employment generation, which also helps curb crime.

The DIG Hazara stressed the importance of ensuring security for foreign workers and urged industry owners to install CCTV cameras to help prevent crimes and assist in investigations.

He also announced plans to increase police personnel at Hattar Police Station and enhance patrolling in and around the industrial estate to strengthen security measures.

He reiterated the police department’s commitment to working closely with industrialists to maintain a safe business environment and support economic development in the region.

