DIG Hazara awards appreciation certificate to SDPO Galyat for ensuring protection for tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Friday said that ensuring legal protection and assistance for tourists is a top priority for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
He expressed these views while addressing certificates awarding ceremony.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, has praised and awarded an appreciation certificate to SDPO Galyat Imtiaz Ali for his exemplary efforts in providing protection to tourists during the tourist season.
DIG Hazara remarked that Galyat is a prominent tourist destination attracting visitors from across the globe. Providing legal protection and support to tourists is a foremost priority for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
SDPO Galyat Imtiaz Ali and his team demonstrated their professional skills by fully assisting tourists, thus conveying a message of peace and friendly policing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the world.
