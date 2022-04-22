UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Awards Certificate Of Appreciation To 140 Policemen Of Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:04 PM

DIG Hazara awards certificate of appreciation to 140 policemen of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirwais Niaz Friday said that provision and controlling security during the election is no less of a challenge as many polling stations were declared sensitivities and most sensitive during the second phase of Local Body elections in Hazara division.

We knew the situation while some of the polling stations those were normal but posed threat on election day.

He expressed these views while addressing prize distribution ceremony for the best performing police officers and Jawans of district Abbottabad during the LB polls. About 140 officers and Jawans from Abbottabad district were awarded certificates of appreciation by DIG Hazara for their valuable services.

The DIG further said that the way Abbottabad police have maintained law and order at these polling stations and worked in a highly professional manner is commendable.

He said that such ceremonies in honour of hard working policemen would not only encourage them but next time they would perform with religious zealMirwais Niaz said that the credit goes to DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi in this regard who brought together the officers and Jawans of all departments. He further said that police officers cannot carry out their duties without their constables, we are like a team and a family, we all have to work together and only then we can deal with every problem and challenge.

Deputy Inspector General Police asked the policemen to perform their duties diligently and honestly and raise the flag and honor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police in the country.

