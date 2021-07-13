UrduPoint.com
DIG Hazara Bans Entry Of Overloaded Trucks In City Areas

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, taking action on public complaints, directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara region not to allow overloaded trucks on Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Haripur to Kohistan and Babusar Top.

According to details, DIG Hazara has received complaints from the public that overloaded trucks travel on the KKH to avoid paying toll tax on the Hazara motorway from Haripur to Kohistan.

The entry of heavy traffic on KKH particularly in the cities including Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra were causing traffic jams, deterioration of the roads and road accidents.

In Abbottabad district, the construction work of the main Mansehra road has just been completed which is again damaged by the heavy traffic.

DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz directed all DPOs of the region to impose a complete ban on travel of overloaded trucks on the KKH.

He also directed to issue instructions to police check post-in-charges not to allow overloaded trucks to travel on the KKH.

He ordered Traffic Police Officers to meet Truck Association members and issue them strict written instructions not to use KKH if they have to travel for northern areas to avoid tax payments on motorways and to take strict legal action against all truck drivers who would be found violating the ban.

The violators would be sent behind bars and their trucks would also be seized by the police while their driving licenses will be canceled.

A written instruction has also been issued to the owners of factories, commercial centers, industries and mining companies in Hazara not to load trucks in excess of the legal limit.

Traffic police warden should issue instructions to the computerized scale owners and workers to report the trucks moving on KKH immediately carrying more than the specified weight to the traffic police so police can take legal action against them.

