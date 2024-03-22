DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General DIG Hazara Muhammad Ejaz Khan extended his best wishes to the police officers, including the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, former DPOs Upper Kohistan and ASP of Havalian in a farewell ceremony held here on Friday.

The event was attended by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, police officials and district administrative officers to bid farewell on their transfer from the Hazara region.

During his address, DIG Hazara Muhammad Ejaz Khan emphasized the significance of transfer postings as a natural part of their service.

He encouraged the departing officers to continue their dedicated service in their new assignments, in an efficient manner in which they had served in the Hazara region.

As tokens of appreciation, Commissioner Hazara, IG Hazara, and DPO Abbottabad presented shields to the departing police officers, recognizing their contributions and wishing them success in their future endeavours.