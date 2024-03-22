Open Menu

DIG Hazara Bids Farewell To Outgoing Police Officers Of The Region

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DIG Hazara bids farewell to outgoing police officers of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General DIG Hazara Muhammad Ejaz Khan extended his best wishes to the police officers, including the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, former DPOs Upper Kohistan and ASP of Havalian in a farewell ceremony held here on Friday.

The event was attended by Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, police officials and district administrative officers to bid farewell on their transfer from the Hazara region.

During his address, DIG Hazara Muhammad Ejaz Khan emphasized the significance of transfer postings as a natural part of their service.

He encouraged the departing officers to continue their dedicated service in their new assignments, in an efficient manner in which they had served in the Hazara region.

As tokens of appreciation, Commissioner Hazara, IG Hazara, and DPO Abbottabad presented shields to the departing police officers, recognizing their contributions and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Haripur Kohistan Event From Best

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

1 hour ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

2 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

2 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

2 hours ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

3 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

3 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

5 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

17 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan