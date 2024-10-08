Open Menu

DIG Hazara Chairs Meeting On Security For Chinese And Foreign Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday chaired an online meeting focused on enhancing the security of Chinese and other foreign workers in the region where all District Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara region were present.

During the meeting, DIG Hazara stressed that there should be no compromise on the security of these workers.

He instructed the DPOs to conduct daily checks of their security plans and to personally visit the residences and project sites of foreign workers engaged in ongoing developmental projects and other institutions throughout Hazara.

Additionally, the DIG emphasized the importance of establishing coordinated communication with the district administration and other security agencies to ensure effective security measures and information exchange. He called for strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Government of Pakistan.

