DIG Hazara chairs meeting regarding Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday chaired an online meeting with all district Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara Region regarding the Pakistan Citizen Portal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday chaired an online meeting with all district Police Officers (DPOs) of Hazara Region regarding the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

In the meeting, all the DPOs gave a detailed briefing to DIG Hazara about their performance regarding Pakistan Citizen Portal in their respective districts.

DIG Hazara while issuing directives to DPOs said that pay special attention to Pakistan Citizen Portal and submit weekly performance reports of their respective districts and send detailed reports, he said.

Mirwais Niaz said that complaints should also be forwarded to the concerned agencies, call the complainant to the Complainant Branch, in charge of the district get information about the grievance and the action taken by the police.

The DIG said that an inquiry committee should be formed on the complaints received against the police officers and others, a report should be prepared after listening to both the complainant and the concerned officers and men.