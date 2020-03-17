DIG Hazara chairs meeting to resolve traffic issues in the region

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Tuesday chaired a meeting to resolve the traffic issues in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Tuesday chaired a meeting to resolve the traffic issues in Hazara division.

The DIG Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while addressing the meeting said the upcoming tourism season, we will have to face traffic challenges, we all have to work hard and prepare an elaborated traffic plan for the convenience of tourists.

He said in Abbottabad city lake of parking areas, illegal bus stands, encroachment is the major issues, all concerned departments have to play their role to resolve issues and to maintain peace and beauty of the city.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman showed satisfaction over the implementation of previous meeting agenda particularly drive against illegal bus stands in all over Hazara division and said that these activities would continue.

The DIG Hazara said that Galyat is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of country where tourists from inside the country and abroad visit, besides police all concerned have to cooperate for the provision of facilities to the tourists during the season to portray a good image of Pakistan.

In the meeting representatives of the National Highways Authority (NHA), Chief Executive Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB), DPO Abbottabad, DC Abbottabad, Wapda, Director CPEC, KP Housing Authority, GDA, TMA and Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad were present.