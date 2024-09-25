DIG Hazara chairs Police Darbar to address officers' concerns

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A police darbar was convened on Wednesday at the police headquarters under the chairmanship of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara region Tahir Ayub Khan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, along with numerous police officers and personnel from the Hazara region were present in the Darbar.

During the darbar, officers of various ranks presented their professional challenges to the DIG, who responded with immediate directives for their resolution. He instructed relevant officials to address these concerns promptly and report back on the outcomes. The DIG highlighted the significance of these darbars in allowing direct communication between the police leadership and personnel, ensuring that their issues are acknowledged and resolved.

Emphasizing the importance of public interaction, the DIG urged officers to maintain a courteous attitude towards the community. He specifically advised traffic wardens to prioritize warnings over fines for minor infractions, aiming to provide greater relief to the public.

The DIG recognized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's esteemed reputation nationwide, attributing it to their strong character and ethical standards.

He stressed the importance of resolving public issues through exemplary conduct and dedicated community service.

In a discussion regarding social media usage, he warned against sharing uniformed videos or pictures online, stating that such actions undermine the integrity of the force. He reminded officers that official social media accounts are available at various administrative levels to promote the positive work of the police. Consequently, he reiterated the need to avoid frivolous online activities.

The DIG also announced that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) concerning the illegal use of social media have been issued, emphasizing the importance of compliance. Monitoring teams are actively overseeing social media accounts to support departmental actions against negligent personnel.

The DIG encouraged all officers to focus their efforts on maintaining the department's dignity and serving the public, rather than engaging in actions that could lead to personal repercussions or disgrace.