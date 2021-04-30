DIG Hazara chairs security meeting for Eid vacation

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz Thursday directed to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs during the Eid ul Fitr vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz Thursday directed to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs during the Eid ul Fitr vacation.

He expressed these views while chairing a security meeting with District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region.

In the meeting, all DPOs briefed about the security plan for Eid-ul-Fitar, traffic plan, closure of tourist spots and other issues in their respective districts.

DIG Hazara lauded the elaborated security and traffic plan for Eid-ul-Fitar.

Mirvais Niaz directed DPOs to instruct SDPOs and SHOs to visit markets and shops to inspect the enforcement of the COVID-19 SOPs and review security plans, depute lady police in the malls where ladies buyers are in large numbers.

He said that directions were issued by the provincial and Federal governments to ensure strict police checking on all entry and exit points in the respective districts and also organize meetings for the smooth flow of the traffic.