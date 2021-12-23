DIG Hazara chalks out elaborated security plan for Christmas, new year celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday presided over a video conference on security related to Christmas and New Year celebrations in the Hazara Region.

District Police Officers (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar and DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan attended the conference.

The DPOs gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara about the security plan for the Christmas and New Year celebrations in their respective districts.

DIG Hazara while directing the DPOs said that security instructions should be strictly implemented.

Mirwais Niaz ordered the DPOs to visit and review security measures and direct the police force that would be deployed for security, instruct the personnel to remain vigilant while on duty, ensure the use of bulletproof jackets, no use of cell phones during duty hours to avoid any untoward situation.

The security of foreigners attending Christmas and New Year celebrations should be made more efficient, search and strike and combing operations should be carried out in the areas around Christian places of worship, the DIG said.

A thorough check should be carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad and Canine Unit before the celebrations.

On this occasion, DIG Hazara further said that the protection of minorities is one of the top priorities of Hazara Police, all religions have the freedom to pray and celebrate.

More than 600 security personnel were deployed for security of 11 Christian places of worship and Christmas celebrations in Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra, including district police, Elite Force, Special Branch, Security Branch, CTD, Ladies Police Bomb Disposal Squad.