DIG Hazara Commends DRCs For Providing Free Justice At Doorsteps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazar, Nasir Mehmood Satti Friday praised the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) for ensuring immediate and free justice at people's doorsteps during his official visit to Lower Kohistan.
In a joint police assembly attended by officers and personnel from Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas Kohistan, DIG Hazara addressed the force, encouraging them to further enhance their professional skills and approach their duties as a sacred responsibility.
He emphasized creating ease for the public while adhering to legal protocols and assured that practical steps would be taken for the welfare of police personnel.
DPO Lower Kohistan Taimur Khan briefed DIG Hazara on the professional achievements of the district police, the law and order situation, progress on development projects, security arrangements for foreign nationals, and other critical issues.
During the visit, DIG Hazara inaugurated the newly constructed DPO House and planted a commemorative tree.
Later, DIG Hazara met with DRC officials and members from Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas.
He lauded the DRCs’ performance in resolving disputes efficiently and ensuring justice without cost. He assured the councils of the police department's continued support of their operations.
The visit concluded with DIG Hazara inspecting various departments of the Police Lines Lower Kohistan, where he reviewed the security arrangements and operational facilities.
Earlier, upon his arrival at Police Lines Lower Kohistan, DIG Hazara was warmly welcomed by DPO Lower Kohistan Taimur Khan and DPO Kolai Palas Amjad Hussain. Children presented bouquets, and a police contingent offered a formal salute. DIG Hazara paid homage to the Martyrs' Memorial by laying a floral wreath and offering prayers for the martyrs’ elevated ranks.
