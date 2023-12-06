Open Menu

DIG Hazara Commends Promoted Officers, Emphasizes Commitment To Public Service

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Muhammad Ijaz Khan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to honour the promotion of 20 police officers from the Hazara Police, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to their assigned duties.

During the ceremony, the DIG extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavors.

He expressed optimism that these officers would continue to excel in their professional duties, emphasizing the crucial role of utilizing all available resources to ensure justice and safeguard the public.

DIG Ijaz Khan highlighted that addressing the concerns and resolving the issues faced by the public most effectively is a testament to the success of law enforcement, ensuring legal assistance whenever required.

In the ceremony, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, DIG Kohat Police Muktiaz Khan, SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javed, and SSP Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah were present.

