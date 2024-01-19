Open Menu

DIG Hazara Conducts Orderly Room To Resolve The Police Force Issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) To promote transparent communication and address concerns within the police force, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara police Muhammad Ijaz Khan Friday conducted an orderly room, where fourteen police officers and others from various districts of Hazara presented legal proposals and expressed grievances.

The DIG Hazara after listening the grievances, issued directives, taking into consideration the legal requirements.

He clarified that the orderly room serves as a dedicated space for police officers to voice their concerns related to transfers, postings, and other professional matters without the need for external recommendations.

Muhammad Ijaz Khan emphasized the importance of preventing the misuse of non-departmental influence by police officers.

He highlighted that any officer can utilize the orderly room to communicate professional issues to their authorized officers, adhering to established rules and regulations.

The police department will maintain its practice of recognizing and rewarding exemplary performance, while disciplinary action will be taken against those who misuse their authority and violate police discipline, he said.

