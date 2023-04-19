DIG Hazara deputes 7000 policemen,officers for Eid security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Hazara police Wednesday has formulated a comprehensive security plan for all eight districts of the region and deployed more than 7000 policemen and officers to provide safety to the public during Chand Rat and Eid-ul-Fitr vacations.

DIG Hazara said that those involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling on Chand Rat should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them.

The police force included the operational staff, traffic wardens, elite forces, and lady police officers. Police check posts have also been established at more than 100 locations in Hazara, and public service camps have been set up in markets for the convenience of the public.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan reviewed the security plans for all districts and expressed satisfaction with the measures taken and said that Hazara police are always ready to handle any emergency situation.

While issuing directives to the District Police Officers (DPOs), the DIG Hazara said that the DPOs should personally monitor the Eid security plan to ensure its effective implementation.

He further instructed that the DPOs should conduct regular visits to the markets, shopping areas, sensitive and important locations, and major mosques of the city to assess the security situation.

In addition, they should also carry out search operations of important locations through bomb disposal and canine units to prevent any untoward incidents, adding the DIG said.

Tahir Ayub said that Traffic police staff should adopt the best practices to maintain traffic flow and avoid unnecessary inconvenience to any driver.

He directed traffic police that vehicles coming from other districts should be thoroughly checked, and passengers should be treated with respect and good manners.