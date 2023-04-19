UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Deputes 7000 Policemen,officers For Eid Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DIG Hazara deputes 7000 policemen,officers for Eid security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Hazara police Wednesday has formulated a comprehensive security plan for all eight districts of the region and deployed more than 7000 policemen and officers to provide safety to the public during Chand Rat and Eid-ul-Fitr vacations.

DIG Hazara said that those involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling on Chand Rat should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them.

The police force included the operational staff, traffic wardens, elite forces, and lady police officers. Police check posts have also been established at more than 100 locations in Hazara, and public service camps have been set up in markets for the convenience of the public.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan reviewed the security plans for all districts and expressed satisfaction with the measures taken and said that Hazara police are always ready to handle any emergency situation.

While issuing directives to the District Police Officers (DPOs), the DIG Hazara said that the DPOs should personally monitor the Eid security plan to ensure its effective implementation.

He further instructed that the DPOs should conduct regular visits to the markets, shopping areas, sensitive and important locations, and major mosques of the city to assess the security situation.

In addition, they should also carry out search operations of important locations through bomb disposal and canine units to prevent any untoward incidents, adding the DIG said.

Tahir Ayub said that Traffic police staff should adopt the best practices to maintain traffic flow and avoid unnecessary inconvenience to any driver.

He directed traffic police that vehicles coming from other districts should be thoroughly checked, and passengers should be treated with respect and good manners.

Related Topics

Firing Police Driver Vehicles Traffic Market All From Best

Recent Stories

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Kurdistan governments discuss promoting bilat ..

UAE, Kurdistan governments discuss promoting bilateral cooperation in government ..

18 minutes ago
 DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 ..

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 million

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr fes ..

Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr festivities in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1. ..

Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1.5bn during Q1&#039;23

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.