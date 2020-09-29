UrduPoint.com
DIG Hazara Directes DPOs To Launch Special Campaign Against Criminals, Drug Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:55 PM

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed to all DPOs of region to launch special campaign against criminals and drug dealers without any fear and pressure.

Criminals involved in various cases, advertisers and drug dealers should be arrested and punished according to law, he said.

DIG Hazara said that SDPOs and SHOs of their districts have been given special task, so that they can make formal arrests against the criminal advertisers within their area and send weekly reports to the Region Office.

Keep an eye on the movements and residences and take strict legal action against those who buy and sell drugs so that the menace of drug trafficking can be eradicated from the society, he added.

He said the people along with their police station and district police should fully support the police in taking legal action against those involved in heinous curse like criminals and drugs.

