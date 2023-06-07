DIG Hazara directs DPOs to enforce National Action Plan with true spirit

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday chaired a crime meeting at the Regional Conference Hall

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday chaired a crime meeting at the Regional Conference Hall.

The objective of the meeting was to assess the practical measures taken by the police for crime prevention, investigation, and control, attended by all District Police Officers from all eight districts as well as officials from the Inspection Branch of the SSP Office.

Each district police officer briefed the DIG Hazara about the performance of their respective districts, while the SSP Investigation Branch also provided details and updates regarding ongoing inspections.

DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, gave appropriate instructions while reviewing the performance of all districts.

On this occasion, he said that theft and robbery cases should be traced promptly, and the accused involved should be brought to justice, ensuring the recovery of stolen goods.

He emphasized the need for further attention to the National Action Plan, including conducting search and strike operations, ensuring the security checking of important installations, hotels, hostels, schools, and colleges, and taking legal action against those involved in lowering the security measures.

The DIG Hazara also directed to form special teams to combat drug trafficking, arrest of fugitives, theft, robbery, and firing, he also directed to take effective actions against them to provide security to the public and reduce the crime rate.