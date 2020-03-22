DIG Hazara directs DPOs to reinforcement anti-coronavirus measurement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Sunday directed all District Police Officers (DPO) of the Hazara region to strictly impose the measures taken by the government for the eradication of coronavirus in their concerned districts.

He said this while addressing a video conference with DPOs of the region where Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was also briefed on the measures taken for the abolition of coronavirus from their concerned districts.

The DIG said that we all have to play our role for the extermination of coronavirus, he also directed DPOs to visit quarantine centers in their districts and improve the security arrangements.

DPOs must ensure the enforcement of section 144 in their respective areas, restrict people from organizing any sort of public gatherings, with the cooperation of the trader's community close all shops except grocery stores, vegetables, and fruits stores and pharmacies, Qazi Jaeel ur Rehman stated.

He directed to take strict action against the violators of ban, also direct the staff of police stations and police posts not to gather at one place, use face mask and gloves during the duty.

DIG Hazara instructed the SDPOs to aware people about their safety from the threat of coronavirus, announce the messages of precautionary measures from the mosques with the cooperation of Ulema and religious scholars and direct people to stay at homes.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that the lives of the people is more important for the police department and their protection is their responsibility, without the cooperation of people we cannot take any measure for protection.