DIG Hazara Directs DPOs To Stop Irresponsible Activities Of Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

DIG Hazara directs DPOs to stop irresponsible activities of tourists

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Qazi Jameel ur Rehman has directed the DPOs to stop irresponsible activities of tourists as rains were continuing and tourists should be kept away from dangerous places where their lives were in danger.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said that tourists from different parts of the country were coming to Hazara region after the Government has lifted the ban on tourism.

There were a some tourists who are taking selfies while standing on the banks of rivers, streams, waterfalls and lakes which was seriously risky for their lives, he added.

He said majority of tourists could not swim properly and flow of water in the Hazara streams is too fast.

He said various incidents of drowning of tourists in Hazara have been reported before.

Instructing all DPOs of Hazara, DIG said that such tourists should be instructed to refrain from any action which would later cause grief to the tourists and their families.

DIG Hazara while addressing the tourists said that We welcome tourists to Hazara and we have also deployed police at all major tourist destinations across Hazara as required to facilitate tourists.

